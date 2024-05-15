Ten New Disciplines Added To Tashkent 2025 Asian Youth Para Games

(MENAFN- IANS) Dubai, May 15 (IANS) The Asian Paralympic Committee (APC) on Wednesday announced that ten new disciplines have been added in the next edition of the Asian Youth Para Games to take place in Tashkent, Uzbekistan during September- October 2025.

The full list of sports included in the programme are Para Athletics, Para-Armwrestling, Para Cycling, Goalball, Para Judo, Para Powerlifting, Para Swimming, Para Canoe, Para Taekwondo and Para Academic Rowing.

Para-Armwrestling -- a popular sport in Uzbekistan and the Asian region -- will be introduced in the Asian Youth Para Games for the first time in Tashkent. The World Armwrestling Federation is a recognised body by the International Paralympic Committee.

“After careful review of the Games' standards and sports federations' requirements, we are pleased to announce the sport programme of the 5th Asian Youth Para Games,” APC chief Majid Rashed said.

“The youth Games are an opportunity to introduce, grow and promote a new sport in the region. Previously also, we have had the chance to promote a sport in our programmes and there has been a lot of excitement.

“We are very excited and proud about it,” added Rashed.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan National Paralympic Committee and Asian Paralympic Committee vice president Mukhtorkhon Tashkhodjaev extended his gratitude to the APC for their continuous support and guidance in the preparation of the upcoming Games in Tashkent.

The Tashkent 2025 Games will be the fifth edition of the Asian Youth Para Games and is expected to witness participation of around 1000 athletes in ten sports. The 2021 edition of the Asian Youth Para Games took place in Bahrain from December 2- 6 with 750 athletes competing in nine sports.