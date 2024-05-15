Kejriwal Involved In Liquor Scam, He Should Be Opposed: Ex-Punjab CM Channi

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, May 15 (IANS) A day ahead of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal's visit to Punjab for the election campaign, former Punjab chief minister and Congress candidate from Jalandhar (reserved) Charanjit Singh Channi on Wednesday said Kejriwal was involved in liquor scam and instead of being welcomed he should be opposed.

“Kejriwal who is involved in the liquor scam and is out of jail for only 15 days, can't be trusted. A big liquor scam happened in Delhi and the same happened in Punjab also. We demand an inquiry into it. Instead of being welcomed, he should be opposed.”

A roadshow is being planned in Amritsar on Thursday evening for Kejriwal.

AAP, a constituent of the INDIA bloc, a coalition of opposition parties, which aims to take on NDA-led by BJP, is contesting on all 13 parliamentary seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Punjab will go to the polls in the seventh phase on June 1.