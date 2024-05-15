Five People Wounded In Enemy Shelling Of Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kharkiv region, five people were injured as Russia attacked the region with guided aerial bombs.

This was reported on Facebook by the regional police, according to Ukrinform.

On May 15, around 10:00, the occupiers dropped guided aerial bombs on the village of Mala Danylivka, according to law enforcers. The shelling damaged a dormitory building and an outpatient clinic. Three civilian women and a man who worked in the outpatient clinic were injured.

In addition, Kupiansk was subjected to further attacks by enemy forces. A 33-year-old resident sustained injuries as a result of the shelling of the city center. He was transported to a medical facility for treatment.

The investigative team, forensic experts and explosives experts are working at the scene.

Investigators opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war).

As Ukrinform reported earlier, 22 guided aerial bombs have been dropped on the town of Vovchansk, Kharkiv region, in recent days.

Photo: National Police