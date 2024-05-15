Attack on French prison van leaves 2 officers dead, inmate escaped

(MENAFN) Gunmen launched an audacious attack on a prison van at a motorway toll in northern France on Tuesday, resulting in the tragic deaths of at least two prison officers. Additionally, a convict who had been incarcerated just the previous week managed to escape amidst the chaos.



In response to the incident, Leader Emmanuel Macron vowed a relentless pursuit of the perpetrators, with an extensive deployment of hundreds of security forces to conduct a widespread manhunt for both the attackers and the escaped inmate, who remained at large.



Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau confirmed the fatalities of two prison officers in the attack, while Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti expressed grave concern for the lives of the two other officers who were critically injured and receiving urgent medical attention.



The assault occurred during the late morning hours at a motorway toll in Incarville, situated in the Eure region of northern France. The targeted inmate was being transported from his prison in Evreux to a court appearance in Rouen, Normandy's regional center.



According to reports, the attackers, arriving in two vehicles, forcefully rammed the police van before swiftly fleeing the scene. One of the assailants sustained injuries during the confrontation.



Despite the intense police response and nationwide efforts to locate the perpetrators, the exact number of assailants involved in the attack remains unclear.



In a statement expressing his determination to bring those responsible to justice, Leader Macron pledged unwavering resolve, describing the assault as deeply shocking and emphasizing an uncompromising stance against such acts of violence.



Footage of the attack captured by surveillance cameras at the toll plaza depicted the harrowing sequence of events, including the collision between a vehicle and the prison van, the emergence of armed gunmen, and a subsequent exchange of gunfire before the escape of the inmate.

