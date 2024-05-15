Lizheng Technology Presented At The 2024 DSA Defence Services Asia

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) Lizheng Technology attended the 2024 DSA Defence Services Asia (referred to as DSA 2024) which held in at Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) in Kuala Lumpur, on 6-9 May. The DSA Defence Services Asia was supported and co-organised by the Ministry of Defence and Ministry of Home Affairs, Defence Service Asia Exhibition and Conference (DSA), it has grown to become the the biggest and most efficiently organized Defence and Homeland Security show in Asia, showcasing world's most advance technologies, systems, hardware and electronic warfare that the market has to offer. This event presented the most sophisticated technologies, hardware and electronic warfare in Land, Air and Sea Defence, Homeland Security, Combat robotics, Cyber Defence and Security, HADR, drones, Battlefield medicine.

In addition, the International Defence Symposium will be held during the exhibition, bringing together senior defence officials from many governments. Over the past 30 years, DSA 2024 has become an important platform for Asia's armed forces, police and related organizations to procure security and defence equipment.

Beijing Lizheng Technology Co., Ltd. (referred to as Lizheng Technology) was founded in 2018. It's the creator of Cognitive Radio Protocol Cracking (CRPC) technology, the advocate of Radio Frequency Machine Learning (RFML) technology, also the leading expert in precise control and management in drone defense industry.







In DSA 2024, Lizheng Technology with a number of anti-drone innovation products, which brought a wonderful product introduction, consultation and operation demonstration for the visitors. It is worth mentioning that both the“Handheld Drone Detection and Positioning Equipment” and“Suitcase-type Drone Detection and Positioning All-in-One Equipment” launched by Lizheng Technology can accurately locate, identify and track the trajectory of drones, which has attracted the attention of many practitioners and industry experts in this show. With the vision of“Make the Sky Safer”, Lizheng Technology will continue to specialize in the research of breakthrough cognitive radio protocol cracking technology, spectrum signal AI learning technology, and TDOA+ precise management and control technology, and consistently provide anti-drone solutions for customers.