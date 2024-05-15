One Killed, Five Wounded In Hezbollah Missile Attack On N. Israel

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) JERUSALEM, May 15 (NNN-MA'AN) – An Israeli civilian was killed and five soldiers were wounded, in an anti-tank guided missile attack, launched by the Lebanese armed group, Hezbollah, yesterday, according to the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) and media.

Throughout yesterday, several anti-tank missile launches were identified from Lebanon towards the area of Adamit in western Galilee, northern Israel, and an IDF soldier was moderately wounded and four other soldiers were lightly injured, said a statement released by the IDF, last night.

Israeli media later reported that an Israeli civilian was killed as a result of an anti-tank missile hitting Adamit.

The injured soldiers were evacuated to a hospital, to receive medical treatment, the IDF statement noted, adding that, Israeli fighter jets struck a Hezbollah military structure in the area of Ayta ash Shab and Kfarkela in southern Lebanon.

Tensions along the Lebanese-Israeli border have escalated since Oct 8, last year, when Hezbollah, in solidarity with Hamas, launched a barrage of rockets towards Israel. Israel then retaliated by firing heavy artillery towards south-eastern Lebanon.– NNN-MA'AN

