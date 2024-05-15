Jordan Dispatched Military Plane To Transport Injured National From Rafah

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) AMMAN, May 15 (NNN-PETRA) – Jordan yesterday dispatched a plane from the Royal Jordanian Air Force, to transport an injured Jordanian from Rafah to the kingdom, for treatment, the Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said.

Yara Dababneh, a staffer at the United Nations Department of Safety and Security (DSS) in Gaza, was injured in an Israeli attack on a UN vehicle in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, on Monday, according to a statement by the ministry.

The ministry said, it has been coordinating with the DSS regarding the condition of the Jordanian citizen, to ensure her transfer to Jordan's Al Hussein Medical City.

On Monday, Jordan condemned the attack on a UN vehicle in Rafah, that resulted in the death of one staff member and the injury of another, due to Israel's expansion of its military operations in Rafah.

The Israeli military said, an initial inquiry found“that the vehicle was hit in an area declared an active combat zone” and that its forces“had not been made aware of the route of the vehicle.” It said the incident was still under review.– NNN-PETRA