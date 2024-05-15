Hcltech Grant India 10Th Edition Launched Ngos Invited To Apply

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India, May 14, 2024: HCLFoundation, which drives the corporate social responsibility agenda of global technology company HCLTech in India, has launched the 10th edition of HCLTech Grant India to provide a platform for NGOs to unleash their potential and create sustainable change in communities.



The 10th edition of HCLTech Grant India provides funding of â‚116.5 Crore (~$2.2 million) to nine NGOs, selected by an esteemed jury. The grant will be provided to pioneering projects in sustainable rural development across the themes of environment, health and education. The last date for submitting applications on hclfoundation/hcltech-grant is June 25, 2024.



â€œHCLTech Grant signifies our commitment to supporting grassroots organizations and empowering them to make a real difference in the lives of people across India. We look forward to reviewing the innovative projects by NGOs across India and supporting impactful initiatives through HCLTech Grant,â€ said Nidhi Pundhir, Vice President, Global CSR, HCLTech & Director, HCLFoundation.



So far, INR146.95 crore (~$18 million) has been committed by HCLFoundation through HCLTech Grant. In the 9th edition of the grant, The Corbett Foundation (covering 16 villages in one district of Gujarat), Sangath (covering 4,060 villages in three districts of Madhya Pradesh) and Makkala Jagriti (covering 451 villages in one district of Karnataka) received â‚15 crore (appx. $609,000) each for their projects of four-year duration in environment, health and education, respectively.



Each year, HCLFoundation publishes The Fifth Estate - The HCLTech Grant Compendium, a comprehensive, photo-documented assessment of 30 shortlisted NGOs, highlighting the best practices in the areas of Environment, Health and Education. The selection of awardee NGOs is done through a rigorous seven-step screening process that involves reviewing applications and proposals, field audits and due diligence.





About HCLFoundation



HCLFoundation delivers the corporate social responsibility agenda of HCLTech in India. The Foundation contributes to national and international development goals by investing in long-term sustainable programs and special initiatives with thematic focus on education, nurturing grassroots sports, health and sanitation, skill development and livelihood, environment and disaster risk reduction, and response management. To ensure equitable development, child protective strategies, inclusion and gender transformative approaches are at the core of all the programs of the Foundation. Till date, the HCLFoundation has invested over $150 million to positively impacted over 5.5 million lives. To learn more visit





About HCLTech



HCLTech is a global technology company, home to more than 227,000 people across 60 countries, delivering industry-leading capabilities centered around digital, engineering, cloud and AI, powered by a broad portfolio of technology services and products. We work with clients across all major verticals, providing industry solutions for Financial Services, Manufacturing, Life Sciences and Healthcare, Technology and Services, Telecom and Media, Retail and CPG, and Public Services. Consolidated revenues as of 12 months ending March 2024 totaled $13.3 billion. To learn how we can supercharge progress for you, visit hcltech.

Company :-Avian WE

User :- Kajal Kumawat

Email :...

Other articles by HCL