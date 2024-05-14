Biomednewsbreaks - Rejuvine Life Sciences Launches Crowdfunding Campaign

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Rejuvine Life , dedicated to developing natural healthcare solutions, today announced a crowdfunding campaign to expand its U.S. product line and advance diabetes research management. According to the announcement, the company utilizes natural resources to support the millions worldwide living with diabetes. Skordo Plus, Rejuvine Life's leading product, is a garlic-based supplement designed to help regulate blood sugar levels and enhance overall well-being.“We believe everyone deserves access to safe and effective healthcare solutions,” said Pat Theenathayalan, CEO of Rejuvine Life Sciences.“This crowdfunding campaign is a chance for individuals passionate about health to join us in making a significant impact on diabetes management.”

