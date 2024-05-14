Arab League's Member Foreign Ministers Set Agenda For 33Rd Summit With Focus On Palestine

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) In preparation for the upcoming 33rd Arab League Summit, Arab foreign ministers, including Egypt's Sameh Shoukry, gathered in Bahrain to finalize the summit's agenda. The meeting emphasized the Palestinian cause, the Arab-Israeli conflict, and regional security issues.

Discussions centred on the Palestinian cause, including the Arab Peace Initiative, Israeli activities in Jerusalem, and financial support for the Palestinian people.

The ministers reviewed the status of UNRWA and the impact of Israeli settlements, the separation barrier, and the detention of Palestinians.

Eight key areas were addressed, spanning political, economic, social, cultural, media, and security aspects, along with international and regional cooperation.

Solidarity with Lebanon, developments in Syria, peace in Sudan, and the situations in Libya, Yemen, Somalia, and Comoros were key security topics.

On the meeting's sidelines, Minister Shoukry met with Yemeni Foreign Minister Shaye Mohsen Al-Zindani to reaffirm Egypt's support for Yemen. They discussed bilateral cooperation and Egypt's commitment to a comprehensive political solution for Yemen, aligned with international and regional resolutions. Both ministers also condemned threats to maritime security in the Red Sea, highlighting Egypt's role in fostering stability and supporting Yemeni refugees.