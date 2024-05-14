Israeli Occupation Kills Two People S. Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, May 14 (KUNA) -- At least two people have been killed by the Israeli occupation drones late Tuesday when they targeted a vehicle, south Lebanon, according to Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA).

The agency reported that Israeli occupation warplanes were flying at low altitude over the eastern sector in south Lebanon.

Earlier in the day, an Israeli airstrike targeted Yaroun village, wounding a national, destroying fully a house and causing great damage to dozens of the surrounding houses, it noted. (end)

ayb







MENAFN14052024000071011013ID1108213380