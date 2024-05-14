Blinken To Ukrainians: You Are Not Alone

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says he has come to Ukraine with a message that Ukraine is not alone in its fight against Russian aggression.

He said this in his speech at the Kyiv Polytechnic Institute on Tuesday, May 14, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"I have come to Ukraine with a message that you are not alone," Blinken said.

He said that the United States has been by Ukraine's side from day one and that support will not waver.

"We are with you today and we will stay by your side until Ukraine's security, its sovereignty, its ability to choose its own path is guaranteed," Blinken said.

In this regard, he said that the United States is not Ukraine's only friend.

"Dozens of countries around the world are not just rooting for Ukraine's success. They are helping you achieve it," Blinken said.

Blinken in Kyiv: U.S. determined to ensure Ukraine's battlefield success

He also praised the efforts of Poland, which continues to facilitate the transfer of nearly all of the aid flowing into Ukraine, and the Czech Republic, which is making efforts to purchase artillery shells for the Ukrainian Armed Forces. In addition, he mentioned the United Kingdom with its recent announcement of a multi-year military aid package, Australia, which has committed new support for Ukrainian air defense, and other countries.

"A truly global coalition is behind you, made up of countries that see your security and, in turn, European security as a core security interest of their own," Blinken said.