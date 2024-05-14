China Firmly Opposes US Tariff Hike On Chinese Goods

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, May 14 (KUNA) -- China said on Tuesday it firmly opposes and lodges solemn representations over the further increase of additional tariffs on some Chinese goods by the US, and will take resolute measures to safeguard its own rights and interests, official Xinhua News Agency reported.

On top of existing tariffs under Section 301, the US announced earlier in the day that it will raise additional tariffs on its imports of Chinese products including electric vehicles, lithium-ion batteries, solar cells, critical minerals, semiconductors, steel and aluminum, and cranes.

"China is strongly dissatisfied with the US abuse of the Section 301 tariff review procedure driven by domestic political concerns and its increase of additional tariffs on certain Chinese products," the Ministry of Commerce said in a statement.

This move politicizes trade issues and uses them as a tool, the statement said, calling it "typical political manipulation."

"The US tariff hike goes against the consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries and the promises of US President Joe Biden, and will seriously affect the atmosphere of bilateral cooperation," said the statement.

The US side should immediately rectify its wrongdoing and remove the additional tariff measures against China, it added. (end)

mk











