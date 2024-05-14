Attack On Prison Van To Smuggle Inmate In France Kills 2 Officers

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 14 (Petra) -- Two French officers were killed and others injured after gunmen attacked a truck transporting a prisoner on Tuesday in Normandy.According to Euronews, the attack took place as the patrol was returning to Evreux prison after a court hearing in Rouen, French TV channel BFMTV reported. The French Interior Ministry mobilized about 200 gendarmes in an attempt to search for the attackers who managed to smuggle the prisoner (Mohamed Amra)."All means are being used to find these criminals. On my instructions, several hundred police officers and gendarmes were mobilized," Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin posted on social platform X.The escaped prisoner is 30 years old and known to the authorities. His name is associated with organized crime and has several criminal convictions for drug trafficking, kidnapping and attempted murder.