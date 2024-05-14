Valu, Forset Hayah Foundation Partner To Treat Children With Rare Diseases

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Valu,a leading financial technology company
in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA),
has partnered with
the Forset Hayah Foundation to support the treatment of children with rare diseases,
particularly spinal muscular atrophy (SMA),
in 2024.
The collaboration allows Valu users to contribute to Forset Hayah's mission.
During Ramadan,
EGP 20 was donated
to the foundation for every transaction made using Valu,
helping to save the lives of 10 children with SMA.
The campaign
not only raised awareness but also
integrated Valu's stakeholders and clients into its corporate social responsibility initiatives.
Walid Hassouna,
CEO of Valu,
expressed pride in partnering with Forset Hayah,
highlighting Valu's commitment to making a positive social impact.
“Through Valu,
our clients easily and seamlessly contributed to Forset Hayah's mission, ensuring that more lives are
being saved
every day,” Hassouna said.
Ghada Mounib,
Founder and Head of the Board of Trustees at Forset Hayah Foundation,
expressed excitement about the partnership,
emphasizing the importance of Valu's financial technology in simplifying the donation process.
“Together, we're fostering a community of giving and compassion,” Mounib said.
Since its establishment in 2017,
Valu has
been a pioneer in
the Egyptian fintech landscape,
offering innovative financial solutions.
These include a high-value purchase financing program,
investment products,
an instant cash redemption program,
and savings solutions through various verticals.
Valu has recently launched a pre-paid
card and co-branded credit card
in partnership with Visa.
