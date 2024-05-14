GME, A MEME Coin, Will Be Listed On Coinw Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) CoinW, the world's pioneering cryptocurrency trading platform, will list GME, a tribute coin to the GameStop phenomenon, on the Zoo Zone. For all CoinW users, the GME/USDT will be officially available for trading on 14th May 2024, at 12:00 (UTC). Meanwhile the GME3L/USDT & GME3S/USDT trading pair would be opened. To celebrate the listing of GME, we are launching the“Join the GME bounty program: Register & Trade & Retweet” event with a reward pool of 5,000 USDT.







$GME: A Memecoin Tribute to GameStop's Iconic Short Squeeze

The $GME token, built on the Solana blockchain, has gained significant attention due to its association with the GameStop short squeeze that captivated global markets in January 2021. Leveraging Solana's lightning-fast transaction speed and robust community support, $GME embodies the spirit of retail investors' resistance against traditional financial institutions.

With a total token supply of 6,885,137,496, $GME has quickly become one of the highest market cap tokens on the Solana network. Its recent surge in popularity, fueled by renewed interest in the GameStop saga and endorsement from notable figures like“Roaring Kitty,” underscores its growing influence within the cryptocurrency community.

$GME Memecoin has garnered a dedicated following on social media platforms, with 22,400 followers on Twitter and 8,571 members in its Telegram group. The project's recent breakout, driven by Roaring Kitty's return and GameStop's stock surge, has further solidified its position as a leading token in the cryptocurrency space.

