The 5Th Cross-Strait, Hong Kong And Macao Youth Short Film Season @ CGRFF Opens Call For Entries!

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) On the evening of May 11, the Launch Ceremony of the 5th Cross-Strait, Hong Kong and Macao Youth Short Film Season @ CGRFF (“Golden Rooster Short Film Season”) and Xi'an Screening took place at Xiying Film Park in Xi'an. The event was jointly organized by China Film Association, Shaanxi Federation of Literary and Art Circles, Xiamen Film Bureau, and Xiying Group, and executed by Shaanxi Province Film Association, Xiamen Film Festival Co., Ltd., and Shaanxi Xiying Cultural Tourism Development Co., Ltd. Cao Jun, member of the Branch Party Leadership Group and Deputy Secretary-General of the China Film Association, Huang Xiansong, General Manager of Xiying Group and Chairman of the Shaanxi Province Film Association, Gang Jiabin, Deputy General Manager of Xiying Group, and Li Renda, Fourth-level Researcher of the Film Division of the Publicity Department of the CPC Xiamen Municipal Committee, collectively initiated the new annual call for submissions.







At the event, Cao Jun, member of the Branch Party Leadership Group and Deputy Secretary-General of the China Film Association, introduced the achievements of the Golden Rooster Short Film Season in recent years and expressed his expectation for the cooperation with Xiying Group. He also encouraged young filmmakers to learn from the spirit of Xiying filmmakers that“there is always a way” and contribute to telling Chinese stories. Huang Xiansong, General Manager of Xiying Group and Chairman of the Shaanxi Province Film Association, warmly welcomed the launch of the 5th Golden Rooster Short Film Season at the most vibrant Xiying Film Park, the cradle of films in Western China, and expressed Xiying Group's commitment to working with the China Golden Rooster & Hundred Flowers Film Festival to establish a platform for exchange, learning, and cooperation for the development of the Chinese film industry. Representatives of young directors from previous short film seasons were also present to share their experiences participating in the event and their upcoming creation plans with the audience.







Submissions for the Golden Rooster Short Film Season will close on August 31, 2024. After preliminary, secondary, and final reviews by a professional jury appointed by the organizing committee, 10 outstanding young directors will be selected and honored with the New Wing Promotion Award, with their works promoted during the 2024 China Golden Rooster & Hundred Flowers Film Festival.

To enhance the exchange and cooperation among young Chinese-speaking filmmakers, a Xi'an Screening event was held concurrently. At the launch ceremony, three excellent short films from previous seasons,“Two Funerals,”“Em Chu Em Nie Zi Bo,” and“Penguin Girl,” were screened. On May 12-19, another 35 outstanding short films from previous seasons will be screened at the Xiying Film Park, followed by post-screening discussions, special screenings for works from university students, open-air cinema, and a poster exhibition.













The Cross-Strait, Hong Kong and Macao Youth Short Film Season @ CGRFF (“Golden Rooster Short Film Season”) is one of the main events of the China Golden Rooster & Hundred Flowers Film Festival. Jointly organized by the China Film Association and the Xiamen Film Bureau, it solicits and selects works from young Chinese-speaking filmmakers across the Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, and the rest of the world, with the aim of leveraging the platform of the China Golden Rooster & Hundred Flowers Film Festival to discover and spotlight more young directors, comprehensively and deeply facilitate their rapid growth, and cultivate reserve forces for the Chinese film industry.







Since 2020, the Golden Rooster Short Film Season has been successfully held for four editions, attracting over 3,500 outstanding young Chinese-speaking filmmakers from the Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, and overseas. During the four editions, renowned filmmakers Ning Hao, Wu Jing, Huang Bo, and Guo Fan were invited to lead the jury to guide young directors.

























In recent years, the creation of Chinese-language films has been rooted in the fine traditional Chinese culture. In the context of shared cultural roots and integration, we expect emerging Chinese-speaking filmmakers to continuously transcend across national boundaries, delve deep domestically and explore internationally, and showcase diverse creative expressions on the world stage.

Online application for the event is now open. For more details, please visit the official website of the China Golden Rooster & Hundred Flowers Film Festival via the link: #top