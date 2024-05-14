Black & Veatch 'Smart Grid' Project In Canada Wins Prestigious Innovation Award

(MENAFN- 3BL) OVERLAND PARK, Kan., May 14, 2024 /3BL/ - Designed and built by global infrastructure solutions leader Black & Veatch, a newly unveiled, technology-driven“smart grid” for the power utility serving Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, has won the Innovation Excellence Award by the Electricity Distributors Association (EDA).

The prestigious award to PUC Distribution Inc. - the local electricity distribution utility in Sault Ste. Marie - recognizes the“Sault Smart Grid” project the EDA says“represents a groundbreaking solution for sustainable energy , pioneering Canada's first community-wide smart grid system.”

The more intuitive grid enhances the grid's resilience, reliability and efficiency while improving outage management and producing energy savings for its 35,000 customers. The smart grid is also leading to an annual reduction of greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 2,804 tons of carbon dioxide - a significant step by PUC toward addressing environmental concerns and contributing to sustainability goals.

“Today, the Sault Smart Grid is the first of its kind in Canada and is already showing results around reliability and energy savings that have exceeded our original expectations,” said Robert Brewer, PUC's CEO and president.“The Smart Grid will help to make Sault Ste. Marie an attractive destination for businesses looking to locate or relocate in an environment that is rich in renewable energy, has a modern and reliable grid, and an industrial base supporting green initiatives. We thank Black & Veatch and all our partners for their dedication and hard work to turn this dream into a reality.”

The successful project also serves as a model for other utilities in the region looking to modernize their grid.

“Black & Veatch brings a level of innovation to our clients that helps set them apart as a leader in the industry,” said Gary Johnson, a regional general manager for Black & Veatch's operations in Canada.“Witnessing PUC receive this award for their commitment to resiliency, sustainability and ultimately their customers affirms the work we do and our goal in supporting clients in impactful, beneficial projects.”

