Medtronic Among America's Best Companies For Workplace Fairness

(MENAFN- 3BL) For the second consecutive year, Medtronic is ranked No. 2 on Fair 360's (formerly DiversityInc) 2024 Top 50 Companies for Workplace Fairness-maintaining our highest-ever ranking on the list. It's our third straight year in the top 10.

“We're deeply honored to be recognized by Fair360 in this way,” said Dr. Sally Saba, Medtronic Chief Inclusion & Diversity Officer and President of the Medtronic Foundation.“We are committed to a culture at Medtronic where all employees belong, are respected, and feel valued for who they are and the life experiences they contribute. This kind of recognition indicates we're making progress towards our goal of zero barriers.”

Candi Sneed knows that commitment firsthand.

She took advantage of our Medtronic Advancement Pathways & Skill-building (MAPS) program, which offers eligible employees the opportunity to pursue a debt-free college degree. The program pays 100% of tuition directly to the academic institution, with no need for reimbursement and no strings attached.

“It was a game-changer for me,” Candi said.“The program became especially important after my husband lost his job. I would have had to quit taking classes if it wasn't for MAPS fully covering my tuition. I have no words for how much that meant to me and my family.”

Today, Candi is among our first group of MAPS graduates. She earned her bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering and is a senior analyst on an engineering team in Arizona.

Medtronic's continuing position at the top of the Fair360 rankings demonstrates our ongoing commitment to inclusion, diversity and equity (ID&E) in the workplace, according to Matt Walter, Chief Human Resources Officer at Medtronic.“The business case for ID&E is clear – we know that diverse perspectives and an equitable and inclusive environment accelerates innovation, improves the wellbeing of our employees, and creates more opportunities to bring our life-saving technologies to more patients around the world,” Walter said.

“Conversations about ID&E need to be about competitiveness. We can't win in our markets without the best talent. That's why ID&E matters,” added Torod Neptune, Senior Vice President and Chief Communications Officer at Medtronic.

Since 2001, the Fair360 survey has recognized large U.S. employers that model fairness in their talent strategies, workplace and supplier diversity practices and philanthropic engagement. Fair360 benchmarks companies' programs, practices, policies, and outcomes to hire, retain, develop, and promote women, people of color, people with disabilities, LGBTQ+, and veteran employees. This year, 160 companies with more than 7 million employees submitted data and metrics on:



Leadership accountability

Human capital diversity

Talent programs

Workplace practices

Supplier diversity Philanthropy

“I'm delighted to recognize the companies on the Top 50 list for their ongoing commitment to workplace fairness,” said Luke Visconti, Founder and Chairman of Fair360.“The data shows that over the long-term, companies that consistently put their employees first and have strong track records of respecting and embracing diversity, equity and inclusion, are stronger performers and better equipped to adapt to market conditions.”

This year's rankings and specialty lists were unveiled during the annual Fair360 Top 50 event, which was held on May 13.

Learn more about inclusion, diversity, and equity (ID&E) at Medtronic in their latest Global ID&E Annual Report .