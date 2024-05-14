Women's Cricket: India To Host South Africa For Multi-Format Series Between June & July

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 14 (IANS) The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced the fixture of South Africa's visit to the country for three T20Is, as many ODIs, and a women's Test match. Chennai will host a women's Test match for the first time since 1976 after West Indies played a red-ball match against India.

After hosting England and Australia last year in Mumbai, the Indian women will play a Test match against South Africa in the home series in June. South Africa previously played a Test match in India back in 2014, when India recorded an innings victory.

The home series will start with ODIs in Bengaluru, scheduled for June 16, 19, and 23, as part of the 2022–2025 ICC Women's Championship while Chennai's M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk will host the one-off Test and the three T20Is.

The Test match has been scheduled for June 28 to July 1. It will be India's third Test in six months and South Africa's third Test ever. The T20Is are likely to be held on July 5, 7 and 9.

Fixtures:

June 16: 1:30 PM, Bengaluru: 1st ODI

June 19: 1:30 PM, Bengaluru: 2nd ODI

June 23: 1:30 PM, Bengaluru: 3rd ODI

June 28 to July 1: 9:30 AM, Chennai: Only Test

July 5: 7:00 PM, Chennai: 1st T20I

July 7: 7:00 PM, Chennai: 2nd T20I

July 9: 7:00 PM, Chennai: 3rd T20I