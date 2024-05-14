Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy showcases innovative learning opportunities at AETEX 2024

(MENAFN- Viola Communications) Abu Dhabi, UAE, 13th May 2024: The Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA), a globally leading diplomatic centre of excellence in the UAE, is participating in the 11th edition of the Ajman International Education and Training Exhibition (AETEX), held from 14th – 16th May 2024 at the Emirates Hospitality Center, to pave the way for prospective students seeking a unique educational experience in diplomacy and international affairs through three of AGDA’s principal departments: the Executive Training Department, the Academic Department and the Research and Analysis Department.

Recognised as a prominent event, AETEX serves as a platform where leading universities and colleges from the UAE, the region and the world converge to showcase their programmes and interact with potential students and partners.

Speaking on the participation, Dr. Mohammed Ibrahim Al Dhaheri, Deputy Director General at AGDA, said: "We are thrilled to be taking part in the AETEX educational event this year as part of our commitment to creating exciting opportunities for students in the UAE to broaden their studies for the benefit of the nation. AGDA's stand will provide prospective students with information and advice on the various programmes offered by teams from three of its core departments: Executive Training, Academic, and Research and Analysis. They will highlight the unique learning experience that provides sustained access to knowledge and skill enhancement, allowing students to experience diplomacy in action."

He added, "During the three-day event, AGDA representatives will promote the Academy's research projects and executive training courses and present relevant information about its programmes and admission requirements. They will also provide a thorough explanation about AGDA's dynamic academic modules that aim to develop diplomatic and leadership capabilities, research potential, and thought leadership initiatives in students, preparing them to play pivotal roles in various fields of international affairs."

AGDA, through the development of robust avenues of learning for those interested in international affairs, facilitates study in a range of tailor-made capacity-building programmes that are designed to expand the capabilities, skills and knowledge of the UAE’s next generation of diplomats, public and private sector leaders, managers and research experts.







MENAFN14052024004038001067ID1108211316