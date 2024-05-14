Mansoor bin Mohammed opens Critical Communications World 2024

(MENAFN- Beyondgcc) Dubai, UAE – 14 May 2024: H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management, today opened Critical Communications World 2024, the critical communication sector’s leading global conference and exhibition running until May 16 in Dubai World Trade Centre.



The 2024 edition began with the traditional inauguration ceremony, led by H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed, who launched the proceedings. In the days that follow, CCW’s empowering platform will provide visitors with unique opportunities to engage with specialists from over 26 countries, including visionaries from the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Europe, and the US.



The Critical Communications Association (TCCA), organiser of the annual industry showpiece, has cast an in-depth spotlight on precisely what visitors can expect over its three-day duration. Under the theme ‘Securing society and industry – Connection is the lifeline’, TCCA has promised an ‘unparalleled experience’ for all.



Kevin Graham, Chief Executive Officer, TCCA, said: " As the leading event in the critical communications sector, CCW is internationally renowned, revered, and respected for its outstanding track record in bringing professionals, organisations, and industry experts together to converge, collaborate, and innovate in the mission-critical communications realm. Now the biggest, most important edition yet has arrived, we’re naturally thrilled that the latest innovations and strategies that define the industry’s future are now being unveiled to the world. Without question, new foundations for transformative changes that enhance global safety and security are about to be solidified.”



As exhibitors display cutting-edge technologies, services, and solutions whilst leading live demonstrations and holding interactive sessions on a vibrant exhibition floor, the conference programme will feature keynote presentations, panel discussions, and interactive debates surrounding the latest innovations and trends unfolding throughout the sector. Amidst an intimate setting perfect for converging and networking, attendees can also enjoy focus forums and roundtable discussions with registration free online.

Advanced TETRA systems, mission-critical broadband, 5G, and MCX and network services are amongst the most relevant topics being examined. Device integration and multi-layered constellation will also be explored, as will the integration of AI and IoT in public safety and healthcare environments and the implementation of geospatial data systems and digital twins.

Furthermore, CCW presents a diverse and inclusive agenda with over 150 distinguished guests and representatives from leading companies like Airbus, AT&T, Ericsson, Motorola Solutions, Hytera and Professional Communications Corporation - Nedaa sharing their insights, experiences, and perspectives.

This same agenda will encompass various sectors with emerging technologies in telecommunications, public safety, and city services set to be explored alongside smart solutions integration in policing and healthcare.

When asked why all those with a passion for the critical communications industry should attend, Graham added: “Not only is this edition of Critical Communications World a landmark event; it is destined to be a catalyst for driving critical communications into a vibrant new space in the years ahead. Everyone with a vested interest in this fascinating industry should not let the opportunity to be a part of such a significant occasion that will be remembered for many years to come pass them by. It’s going to be incredibly influential and an unparalleled experience for attendees and participants alike.”





