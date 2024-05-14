Worldwide student protests intensify calls for Gaza ceasefire

(MENAFN) Across Dutch cities such as Amsterdam, Groningen, and Eindhoven, pro-Palestinian demonstrators seized control of university buildings, utilizing these spaces to condemn the Israeli military actions in Gaza. The protests, characterized by a peaceful stance, reflect a growing wave of solidarity among university students in America and Europe, who are mobilizing to demand an immediate ceasefire in the conflict.



Confirmation of the occupation of university premises came from a spokesman for the University of Amsterdam, while Eindhoven University of Technology reported that numerous students were engaged in peaceful protests outside, near erected tents. Meanwhile, social media platforms circulated a poignant video clip capturing a Columbia University student's graduation ceremony in America. The student, adorned in a Palestinian keffiyeh with her hands bound, made a bold statement by tearing up her diploma upon receiving it.



Similar acts of protest unfolded at Duke University in the United States, where students took a stand against the presence of actor Jerry Seinfeld at their graduation ceremony. Seinfeld's public support for Israel amidst the ongoing conflict in Gaza prompted dozens of students to leave the ceremony, some chanting "Free Palestine" in defiance. The departure of students, many clad in graduation regalia and Palestinian flags, caused a disruption, leading university president Vincent Price to momentarily halt his speech. Seinfeld found himself at the center of the controversy, standing alongside President Price amidst the upheaval.



The scenes witnessed at these universities underscore the depth of emotions and convictions stirred by the conflict in Gaza, transcending geographical boundaries to unite students in a collective call for peace. The actions of these young individuals highlight their commitment to social justice and solidarity with the Palestinian cause, amplifying the pressure on global leaders to heed their demands for an end to the violence.

MENAFN14052024000045015682ID1108211226