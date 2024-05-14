Azerbaijan Notes Growth In Number Of Foreign Citizens Visiting Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Nazrin Abdul Read more

On May 14th, the IV General Assembly on "Preparation for thesummer season" convened under the auspices of the Association ofAzerbaijan Tourism Agencies (ATAA), Azernews reports.

Attendees were treated to a video highlighting the biennialaccomplishments of ATAA.

Addressing the gathering, Kanan Gasimov, Chief of Staff of theState Tourism Agency, underscored the pivotal role of specializedpublic associations in bridging diverse sectors within tourism. Heemphasised how these connections foster robust state-businesspartnerships and nurture-adaptable relationships across theindustry. Gasimov reaffirmed the State Tourism Agency's steadfastsupport for the Association of Tourism Agencies of Azerbaijan,alongside other allied associations, stressing collaborativeefforts in pivotal areas such as tourism regulation, businessenvironment enhancement, product creation, and marketingstrategies.

Goydeniz Kahramanov, Chairman of the ATAA Board, outlined theassociation's core objectives, including advancing Azerbaijan'stourism sector, safeguarding members' rights, promoting the nationas a premier tourist destination abroad, and bolstering inboundtourism. He highlighted ATAA's extensive engagement over recentyears, citing nearly 300 meetings with governmental bodies,international partners, and air carriers, all aimed at revitalisingand expanding Azerbaijan's tourism landscape.

Echoing the sentiment of public-private collaboration,Kahramanov emphasised the need for intensified cooperation topropel the rapid growth of Azerbaijan's tourism industry.

Muzaffar Aghakarimov, Chairman of the Council of Elders of theAssociation of Azerbaijan Tourism Agencies, acknowledged thesignificant setbacks caused by the pandemic across various sectors,including tourism. However, he commended the sector's resurgenceunder the stewardship of the Azerbaijan Tourism Agency. Aghakarimovarticulated the association's commitment to partnering withproficient and capable tourism enterprises, citing a consistentuptick in the association's stature.

"At the same time, great work awaits us in our liberatedterritories. Tourism is not only commercial, it is also thepromotion of culture, art, history, and music," said MuzaffarAghakarimov. He emphasised the broader scope of tourism,encompassing cultural, artistic, historical, and musical promotion,particularly in recently liberated territories.

In accordance with the association's charter, the assemblyelected Goydeniz Kahramanov for another term as Chairman of theBoard, with 122 participants, 118 of whom voted in favour, and 4abstentions.

The event featured panel discussions addressing summer seasonpreparations, methods to enhance tourist allure, mitigatingseasonality challenges, fostering inbound and domestic tourism,exploring new outbound tourism avenues, and strengtheningcollaboration between tour operators and tourism companies queries were addressed, and suggestions were welcomed.

Panellists highlighted a 40 percent increase in foreign visitorsduring the first four months of the year, projecting positivemomentum fueled by upcoming summer tourism and major internationalevents. Prospects for 2024 were optimistic, signalling a resurgencepost-pandemic crisis, promising the most successful year yet forAzerbaijan's tourism sector.