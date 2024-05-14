Iranian FM Calls Afghanistan Issues 'Complex', Emphasizes 'Multilayered' Solutions

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Iran's Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, described Afghanistan's issues as“complex” during a meeting with the head of UNAMA and emphasized the need for what he termed“varied and multilayered solutions.”

In a statement released by Iran's Foreign Ministry on Monday, May 12, it was noted that Roza Atambayeva, the UN Deputy Secretary-General's Representative for Afghanistan, met and discussed with Dr. Amir Abdollahian.

According to the statement, citing Iran's Foreign Minister,“The continuation of targeted interventions by the United States in Afghanistan's internal affairs will further complicate the situation in this country.”

He stated,“Afghanistan's problems are complex, so we need to focus on varied and multilayered solutions.”

This meeting comes on the eve of the third Doha Conference, which follows the first and second Doha conferences focused on Afghanistan's situation and hosted by the UN.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry's statement mentioned that Roza Atambayeva and Amir Abdollahian discussed the“upcoming third Doha Conference in Qatar” and exchanged views.

Simultaneously, Hassan Kazemi Qomi, Iran's Ambassador and Special Representative of the President for Afghanistan Affairs, also called for special attention from the UN to the realities of Afghanistan and the region at the“Third Doha Conference on Afghanistan.”

The date of the third Doha Conference and its agenda have not been determined yet, but the appointment of a special representative for Afghanistan by the UN, tasked with resolving Afghanistan's issues, will be among the key components of this conference.

