Philips India Unveils Oneblade Face And Body Ultimate Skin Friendly Grooming Companion For Genz

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, May 14, 2024: Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology and innovation, announces the launch of its latest grooming innovation dedicated for the GenZ cohort, Philips OneBlade Face & Body QP1624. Designed to revolutionize the grooming experience, Philips OneBlade Face and Body offers unparalleled safety, versatility, and comfort for youngsters seeking effortless grooming solutions for their face and body grooming needs.



The Philips OneBlade Face & Body QP1624 boasts an array of cutting-edge features tailored to elevate the grooming experience for the discerning GenZ cohort. Its patented dual protection technology enables youngsters to move fearlessly while grooming their face or body without the fear of nicks or cuts[1]. Accompanied by a convenient click-on body comb (3 mm), achieving the desired trim length becomes a seamless task, ensuring a uniform appearance. For sensitive areas grooming, the inclusion of a click-on skin guard provides an additional layer of protection, guaranteeing a no nicks or cuts groin area grooming. Equipped with dual-sided blade, meticulously engineered for precision and control, effortlessly shape and style with ease. Moreover, its fully waterproof design enables versatile usage, whether in the shower or on the move.



Commenting on the launch, Deepali Agarwal, Business Head, Personal Health, Philips Indian Subcontinent says "Following the success from the launch of OneBlade QP1424 last year, Philips India empowered today's youth to move fearlessly and groom their beards without the fear of nicks or cuts. This year, in response to the evolving needs of our GenZ cohort, we introduce our latest innovation, the all-new Philips OneBlade Face & Body QP1624. With the revolutionary dual protection technology, we are confident that this product will provide a safe, easy, and gentle grooming solution for both face and body."



Philips OneBlade Face + Body QP 1624 comes with three stubble combs (1mm, 3mm, and 5mm), allowing for precise trimming of beard lengths. Whether you're shaping your edges or creating clean lines, the dual-sided blade offers maximum visibility and control. Additionally, the fast-moving cutter (6000x per min) makes grooming efficient and hassle-free.



The Philips OneBlade Face + Body QP1624 is available in charcoal gray, featuring an ergonomic grip and handling for comfortable use. It comes with a 2-year warranty and is compatible with replacement heads that need to be changed every 4 months for optimal performance. Priced at INR. 2199 and is exclusively available on e-commerce platform

