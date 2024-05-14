Kuwait Amb.: Manama's Arab Summit Held During Significant Delicate Time

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Kholood Al-Enezi

MANAMA, May 14 (KUINA) -- Kuwaiti Ambassador in Bahrain Sheikh Thamer Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah stressed on Tuesday the significance of the 33rd Arab summit due in Manama on Thursday, saying it came at a delicate and historic time.

Speaking to KUNA, he said the gathering would further promote Arab coordination and cooperation in response to the current challenges, regarding this as a strategic option for the Arab world to achieve security, peace, stability and development for the Arab people.

The forthcoming gathering would revolve around several pressing Arab issues, chiefly the Palestinian cause, regional security and stability, sustainable development and ways of maintaining Arab bonds.

The Kuwaiti ambassador pointed out that under the direction of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the State of Kuwait attaches a special significance to Arab issues, primarily supporting Palestinian rights.

He also commended Bahrain's distinguished preparations and arrangements for organizing the summit and creating the congenial atmosphere for a successful gathering. (end)

