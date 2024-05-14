US army officer resigns over country’s support for Israel's actions in Gaza

(MENAFN) On Monday, a US Army officer declared his resignation in objection to Washington's backing of Israel's military actions in Gaza.



In his resignation letter shared on LinkedIn, Harrison Mann, a Defense Intelligence Agency officer, asserted that the US's "nearly unqualified support" for Israel "enabled and empowered the killing and starvation of tens of thousands of innocent Palestinians."



Saying that his work "unquestionably contributed to that support," Mann declared: "This has caused me incredible shame and guilt.”



"This unconditional support also encourages reckless escalation that risks wider war,” he further mentioned.



In the previous month, Hala Rharrit, who served as the US State Department's spokesperson for the Middle East and North Africa, resigned in protest against the Biden administration's Gaza policy.



Rharrit has held various positions within the State Department since 2005 and assumed the role of spokesperson for the Middle East and North Africa in August 2022, as indicated on her LinkedIn profile.



Her resignation marks the third public resignation within the State Department since October 7, following Annelle Sheline, a foreign affairs officer in the Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor, who announced her resignation last month, and Josh Paul, the former director of the Bureau of Political-Military Affairs, who publicly announced his resignation on October 19.

