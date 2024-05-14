MES Secures Remarkable Results In Class XII

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: MES Indian School produced excellent results in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Grade XII, Examination 2024. A total of 522 students appeared for the examination with a whopping number of 342 students secured distinction.

In the Science Stream, Ali Faiyaz Ahmed Ansari and Jiya Jayaprakash emerged as school toppers with 97.4 % followed by Mahek Shaikh Mohammed Shamim and Sreya Hari with 96.4 % in the second position and Micah Leya Mathew in the third position with 96%.

In the Commerce Stream, Johann Cherian George secured first position with 95% followed by Mohammad Roshaan Mehboob in the second position with 93.4 % and Alia Anwar Chougle, Lubna Ashref and Neha Varghese with 92 % in the third position.

In the Humanities Stream, Aysha Abdul Azees topped the school with 89.8 % marks. Saranya Dinesh secured the second position with 88.6% and Alisha Esmail Dadan with 88.4% in the third position.

The school management and the Principal congratulated the students and staff for their remarkable achievements.“The amazing board exam results of the school depict commitment and sincerity on the part of everyone involved in the academic process”, remarked the principal, besides expressing gratitude to the parent community for their support and encouragement, which enabled the students to scale greater heights in their pursuit of excellence. Principal also thanked Ministry of Education and Higher Education, Ministry of Public Health, Embassy of India and School Management for their constant support.