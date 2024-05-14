EQS-News: Wienerberger AG / Key word(s): Takeover/Strategic Company Decision

wienerberger acquires GrainPlastics, a leading provider of drainage and cable protection solutions in the Netherlands

14.05.2024 / 08:30 CET/CEST

With its new production sites in Leeuwarden and Hoogeveen (NL) wienerberger broadens its range of solutions for water and energy management

Acquisition of GrainPlastics enhances value creation in the Region West in line with wienerberger's growth strategy New sustainable solutions increase wienerberger's share of recycled material for pipes in the Netherlands by around 65% Vienna, May 14, 2024 – wienerberger, one of the world's leading providers of innovative, ecological solutions for the entire building envelope, in the fields of new buildings and renovations, as well as infrastructure in water and energy management, announces the successful acquisition of piping specialist GrainPlastics. By acquiring the Dutch Company, wienerberger strengthens its position in the piping segment in the Netherlands and the entire Region West. Alongside the production of piping solutions for water management in the fields of agriculture, irrigation and public infrastructure, cable protection solutions represent a highly attractive growth opportunity due to significant public investment programs to drive the green energy transition of the Netherlands. The company mainly services smaller cable protection contractors, which perfectly complements and diversifies wienerberger's existing customer portfolio. The additional capacity of GrainPlastics and its market access will allow wienerberger to develop into an even stronger player and to fully capitalize on this growing market segment with an enhanced value proposition. Expediting ambitious ESG targets with respect to utilization of recycled materials Commenting on the transaction, Heimo Scheuch, CEO wienerberger says:“Sustainability has always been an integral part of wienerberger's corporate strategy, as we provide sustainable solutions for housing construction, energy-efficient renovation, as well as water and energy management. On this path, we are taking our next steps by further reducing emissions, expanding circularity and fostering biodiversity while also increasing our revenue from products that support net zero buildings and managing waste and water with even greater efficiency. With this acquisition wienerberger will immediately increase its share of recycled pipe content in the Netherlands from currently 9% to approx. 15%. Meeting our ambitious goals, we will not only continuously improve people's quality of life but are also proactively part of the solution when it comes to tackling climate change and its effects.” In recent years, wienerberger's piping activities in the Region West have been subject to significant development and investments to implement and drive the strategic vision: Since 2020 wienerberger has allocated more than €

400

million to piping related growth initiatives and M&A projects in this region to complete and further advance the strategic transformation. Today, wienerberger's piping activities offer holistic system solutions as an answer to the increasing demand for smart water management resulting from climate change and increasing urbanization, as well as the rising need for cable protection solutions to upgrade electricity networks to allow for uninterrupted supply of energy and facilitate the ongoing energy transition. In addition, solutions for irrigation, drainage and rainwater management enable a controlled flow of water from agricultural and sealed surfaces into the ground or for immediate re-use. Details of the transaction The transaction was successfully closed on May 8, 2024. The contracting parties agreed not to disclose the purchase price. About GrainPlastics GrainPlastics, located in the North-East of the Netherlands, is a leading player in the drainage and cable protection markets in the Netherlands, a specialist in the production of corrugated plastic piping solutions for agricultural and irrigation purposes as well as high-density polyethylene (HDPE) pipes for infrastructure and industrial applications. The company operates two production sites in Leeuwarden and Hoogeveen in the North-East of the country. With a workforce of about 80 employees GrainPlastics generated revenues of approx. €

30

million in 2023.



wienerberger

wienerberger is a leading international provider of innovative, ecological solutions for the entire building envelope, in the fields of new buildings and renovations, as well as infrastructure in water and energy management. With more than 20,000 employees worldwide, wienerberger's solutions enable energy-efficient, healthy, climate-friendly, and affordable living. wienerberger is the world's largest producer of bricks and the market leader in clay roof tiles in Europe as well as concrete pavers in Eastern Europe. In pipe systems (ceramic and plastic pipes), the company is one of the leading suppliers in Europe. By acquiring Meridian Brick, wienerberger further strengthened its position as a leading supplier of facade products in North America. With its more than 200 production sites, wienerberger generated revenues of approx. € 4.2 billion and an operating EBITDA of € 811 million in 2023.



