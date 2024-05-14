If Asked By Kabul, Russia To Send Assistance

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): If formally requested by Kabul, Russia says it will dispatch assistance to Afghanistan for survivors of devastating floods.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Moscow was shocked to hear about the loss of hundreds of losses in fierce rain-triggered flooding in Baghlan, Takhar and some other provinces.
TASS news agency quoted the diplomat as saying:“If Kabul sends a request, Moscow will be ready to extend necessary assistance to the friendly people of Afghanistan.”
While expressing condolences to the affected people, she added:“We sympathise with families and friends of those killed. And we wish the speediest recovery to the injured.”
