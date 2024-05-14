               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

If Asked By Kabul, Russia To Send Assistance


5/14/2024 4:07:58 AM

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): If formally requested by Kabul, Russia says it will dispatch assistance to Afghanistan for survivors of devastating floods.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Moscow was shocked to hear about the loss of hundreds of losses in fierce rain-triggered flooding in Baghlan, Takhar and some other provinces.

TASS news agency quoted the diplomat as saying:“If Kabul sends a request, Moscow will be ready to extend necessary assistance to the friendly people of Afghanistan.”

While expressing condolences to the affected people, she added:“We sympathise with families and friends of those killed. And we wish the speediest recovery to the injured.”

PAN Monitor/mud

Views: 17

MENAFN14052024000174011037ID1108209526


Pajhwok Afghan News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search