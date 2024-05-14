Cannes Film Festival 2024: When And Where To Watch LIVE Steaming, All You Need To Know; Read On

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Cannes Film Festival, renowned as the world's premier cinematic event, returns to the French Riviera for its 77th edition on Tuesday, May 14. Anticipation is high for this glamorous occasion featuring movie premieres, star-studded press conferences, the iconic red carpet, and lavish after-parties.

This year's festival unfolds against a backdrop of global turmoil, with tensions from various conflicts and societal movements adding a palpable edge to the proceedings. From the Israel-Hamas war to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and the growing influence of AI, these issues are expected to provoke discussions and potentially spark protests.

What is the Cannes Film Festival?

Established in 1939 as an alternative to the Venice Film Festival, Cannes has since become the epitome of cinematic celebration. Despite interruptions in 1948 and 1950 due to financial constraints, the festival has been an annual fixture since 1946.

The festival's meticulously curated program often features films that later achieve Oscar acclaim or propel directors to stardom, such as Quentin Tarantino.

'Second Act,' a French-language comedy directed by Quentin Dupieux and starring Lea Seydoux and Vincent London, has the honor of opening this year's festival.

When To Watch Cannes Film Festival 2024?

You can catch the 77th Cannes Film Festival from May 14 to May 25, 2024, at the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès in Cannes, France. During this period, selected films from various segments will be screened. The festival will commence with the opening ceremony on May 14 and conclude with the closing ceremony on May 25, where the winners of the competition section will be announced. Greta Gerwig, acclaimed filmmaker and actress, will preside over the jury, tasked with selecting the victors from the 22 films in contention this year. The festival's opening hours are from 8 am to 8 pm for the opening ceremony (11:30 am to 11:30 pm IST), and from May 15 to May 25, 9 am to 6 pm (12:30 pm to 9:30 pm IST).

Cannes offers various sections, including the Official Selection, which showcases films competing for the prestigious Palme d'Or. Additionally, out-of-competition screenings, special presentations, and sidebars like the Directors' Fortnight and Critics' Week enrich the festival's diverse lineup. Beyond film screenings, Cannes hosts press conferences, industry events, and parties, fostering invaluable networking opportunities for professionals in the film industry.

This year, several Indian films grace the Cannes stage, drawing attention to the country's vibrant cinematic landscape:

'All We Imagine As Light' by Payal Kapadia marks the first Indian film in three decades and the first by a female Indian director to feature in the main segment (Palme d'Or) of the festival. The movie explores the intertwining lives of Prabha, a nurse, and her roommate Anu as they navigate unexpected turns and embark on a transformative journey.'Santosh' by Sandhya Suri, part of the Un Certain Regard section, follows a newly widowed woman who inherits her husband's role as a police constable in rural northern India, starring Shahana Goswami.

'Sunflowers Were The First Ones To Know' by Chidananda S Naik, a Kannada short film selected for the Cinéfondation section, brings to life an ancient folk tale with modern cinematic flair.'Manthan' by Shyam Benegal, a restored classic, graces the Cannes Classics selection, showcasing India's rich cinematic heritage.

'Sister Midnight' by Karan Kandhari, a dark comedy set in Mumbai and selected for the Directors' Fortnight, features Radhika Apte in a captivating portrayal of marital dynamics.'In Retreat' by Maisam Ali, part of the ACID section, promises a unique perspective on independent cinema.

'Shameless' by Konstantin Bojanov, shot entirely in India, explores themes of love and freedom amidst societal challenges.

These Indian entries add diversity and depth to the Cannes Film Festival, highlighting the global reach and creative ingenuity of Indian cinema. As the festival unfolds, cinephiles eagerly anticipate the cinematic delights and thought-provoking narratives that Cannes perennially delivers.

