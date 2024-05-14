QNA Chairs 23Rd Meeting Of Heads Of News Agencies Of GCC States

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The 23rd meeting of the heads of news agencies of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries was held virtually yesterday.

Director-General of Qatar News Agency (QNA) H E Ahmed bin Saeed Al Rumaihi chaired the meeting. He affirmed that the key objective of the meeting is to enhance communication and cohesion among the GCC news agencies and forge integration and cooperation among them in a wide diversity of media fields to serve the mutual interests based on shared benefits. H E Al Rumaihi stressed that the luminous turning points in the lengthy career of the GCC news agencies would have never been achieved without the unwavering support the agencies and media institutions in the GCC states had received from Their Majesties and Highnesses heads of the GCC states.

He pointed out that the massive transformations in communication and social media platforms have generated significant changes in the techniques of producing, distributing and receiving information and news materials, thus posing an overwhelming challenge to the GCC news agencies, highlighting that the GCC news agencies have early realized this matter, and subsequently strived to upgrade their works and broadened the circle of their written and visual production, thus distributing information to readers and followers in easy-to-use and thrilling templates with essential promptness and accuracy.

QNA was pleased to present its proposed model of the joint news application project of GCC news agencies during this convention, after QNA had been assigned with the task of establishing this model, H E Al Rumaihi said.

He highlighted that the new application would help citizens of the GCC states and followers in the region and the entire world access the official news directly from the news agencies of GCC states, turn on live streams of multiple Gulf radio and TV channels, review photos and videos archives, as well as access social media networks of the GCC news agencies.