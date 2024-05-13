Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7) CEO Alex Hanly To Present In Investor Webinar

(MENAFN- ABN Newswire)

Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7) is pleased to invite shareholders and potential investors to attend an investor webinar on MarketOpen Direct Connect to be held on Wednesday 15th May 2024, 5:00pm AEST/ 3:00pm AWST.

Chief Executive Officer Alex Hanly will participate in a moderated Q&A of which questions can be submitted through the company's InvestorHub.

Please register for free via the link below and view live via zoom:

A recorded copy of the webinar will be made available following the event.

Alex HanlyChief Executive OfficerLithium Universe LimitedTel: +61 448 418 725Email: ...Iggy TanChairmanLithium Universe LimitedEmail: ...