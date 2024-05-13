Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7) CEO Alex Hanly To Present In Investor Webinar

(MENAFN- ABN Newswire)
Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7) is pleased to invite shareholders and potential investors to attend an investor webinar on MarketOpen Direct Connect to be held on Wednesday 15th May 2024, 5:00pm AEST/ 3:00pm AWST.
Chief Executive Officer Alex Hanly will participate in a moderated Q&A of which questions can be submitted through the company's InvestorHub.
Please register for free via the link below and view live via zoom:
A recorded copy of the webinar will be made available following the event.
Alex Hanly
Chief Executive Officer
Lithium Universe Limited
Tel: +61 448 418 725

Iggy Tan
Chairman
Lithium Universe Limited
