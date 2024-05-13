China Calls For Unimpeded Path To Palestine's UN Membership

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, May 13 (KUNA) -- China said Monday it urges relevant countries not to create obstacles for Palestine's membership to the UN, and not to continue to stand in opposition to the international community, international justice and human conscience, state-run Xinhua News Agency reported.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin made the remarks at a press briefing in Beijing when asked to expound China's position on the issue of Palestine's UN membership.

On May 10, the UN General Assembly's emergency special session adopted a resolution by an overwhelming majority, recognizing Palestine's qualification for full UN membership, and recommending that the Security Council reconsider its application.

China co-sponsored the resolution and cast an affirmative vote. "The Chinese representative has already comprehensively elaborated our position in the interpretative speech following the voting," Wang said, noting that independent statehood has been a long-cherished aspiration of the Palestinian people and full UN membership is a crucial step in this historic process.

"China supports the UN Security Council in reconsidering Palestine's application to join the UN as soon as possible in accordance with the requirements of the resolution," the spokesman said.

The resolution makes further arrangements for Palestine's participation in UN activities and related meetings, granting new rights and privileges to Palestine, Wang said, adding that these special arrangements are a remedy for the long-standing injustices suffered by Palestinians and a correction for the abuse of veto power by the US. (end)

mk









MENAFN13052024000071011013ID1108207686