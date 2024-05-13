EQS-News: BOOSTER Precision Components GmbH / Key word(s): Bond

Booster Precision Components GmbH investigates the possibility to issue subsequent senior secured callable bonds under its existing framework with ISIN NO0012713520 and initiates a written procedure

13.05.2024 / 13:15 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Booster Precision Components GmbH investigates the possibility to issue subsequent senior secured callable bonds under its existing framework with ISIN NO0012713520 and initiates a written procedure



Frankfurt a. M., 13 May 2024 – Booster Precision Components GmbH (the " Company " and together with its subsidiaries from time to time, the " Group ") hereby announces that it has mandated Pareto Securities AS, Frankfurt Branch as sole bookrunner to investigate the possibility of issuing subsequent senior secured callable bonds in an amount of EUR 18 million under the Company's bond framework with ISIN NO0012713520 due 2026 (the " Bonds " or the " Bond Issue "). Subject to, inter alia, market conditions, a bond issue may follow. The proceeds from the Bond Issue will be applied towards financing (i) the repayment of subordinated loans, including payment of any break costs, redemption premiums and accrued but unpaid interest and (ii) any costs relating to the Written Procedure (as defined below).



In connection with the Bond Issue, the Company has instructed the agent for the Bonds to initiate a written procedure to request the bondholders to vote in favour of, amongst other things, the Company using the proceeds from the Bond Issue to repay certain subordinated loans in an amount of EUR 15,000,000 which the Company is restricted from repaying pursuant to the terms and conditions for the Bonds (the " Proposal ") (the " Written Procedure "). As compensation to bondholders for voting in favour of the Proposal, the Company will pay a consent fee in an amount equal to 1.00 per cent of the nominal amount of each Bond, subject to the conditions set out in the notice to the Written Procedure.



The Company has received undertakings to vote in favour of the proposal in the Written Procedure by holders representing more than 60 per cent of the outstanding nominal amount under the Bonds.



The notice to the Written Procedure will be delivered to all bondholders through the CSD on 14 May 2024 and will also be available on the Company's investor website ( ). To be eligible to vote in the Written Procedure, a person must be registered as a Bondholder on 16 May 2024. The last day for voting in the written procedure is 28 May 2024.



For further information, please contact:

Dr. Ralph Wagner, Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer, Booster Precision Components GmbH

E-mail: ...



This information is information that the Company is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014/EU). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 13:15 CEST on 13 May 2024.





13.05.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: BOOSTER Precision Components GmbH Bockenheimer Landstraße 93 60325 Frankfurt am Main Germany Internet: ISIN: NO0012713520 WKN: A30V3Z Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt; FNSE EQS News ID: 1901575



End of News EQS News Service