Earth to Mars: 9 planets; Know the diameters of each

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Explore the wondrous diversity of our solar system's planets! From Mercury's compact size to Jupiter's colossal dimensions, embark on a journey through space and discover the intriguing characteristics of each celestial body
Embark on a cosmic journey through our solar system's planets! From Mercury to Neptune, discover their diverse sizes and fascinating features
Mercury has a diameter of approximately 4,880 kilometers.
Venus, the second planet from the Sun, boasts a diameter of about 12,104 kilometers
Earth, our home planet, has a diameter of approximately 12,742 kilometers
Mars, the fourth planet in our solar system, has a diameter of roughly 6,779 kilometers
Jupiter, the largest planet, has a diameter of about 139,820 kilometers
Saturn, known for its rings, has a diameter of approximately 116,460 kilometers
Uranus, the seventh planet from the Sun, has a diameter of about 50,724 kilometers
Neptune, the outermost planet in our solar system, has a diameter of roughly 49,244 kilometers
Though once considered the ninth planet, Pluto's diameter is approximately 2,377 kilometers, making it one of the smallest celestial bodies in our solar system
MENAFN13052024007385015968ID1108207059
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.