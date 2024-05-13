Earth to Mars: 9 planets; Know the diameters of each

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Explore the wondrous diversity of our solar system's planets! From Mercury's compact size to Jupiter's colossal dimensions, embark on a journey through space and discover the intriguing characteristics of each celestial body

Embark on a cosmic journey through our solar system's planets! From Mercury to Neptune, discover their diverse sizes and fascinating features

Mercury has a diameter of approximately 4,880 kilometers.

Venus, the second planet from the Sun, boasts a diameter of about 12,104 kilometers

Earth, our home planet, has a diameter of approximately 12,742 kilometers

Mars, the fourth planet in our solar system, has a diameter of roughly 6,779 kilometers

Jupiter, the largest planet, has a diameter of about 139,820 kilometers

Saturn, known for its rings, has a diameter of approximately 116,460 kilometers

Uranus, the seventh planet from the Sun, has a diameter of about 50,724 kilometers

Neptune, the outermost planet in our solar system, has a diameter of roughly 49,244 kilometers

Though once considered the ninth planet, Pluto's diameter is approximately 2,377 kilometers, making it one of the smallest celestial bodies in our solar system