Pok Integral Part Of India And We Will Get It, Amit Shah Reiterates

(MENAFN- IANS) Palghar (Maharashtra), May 13 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that "Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) was, is, and will continue to be an integral part of India and no power can challenge this position".

Speaking at a campaign rally for BJP nominee, Hemant Savara from Palghar, HM Amit Shah said that the BJP-led NDA alliance will come back to power as the INDIA bloc will not be able to compete with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"PM Modi abrogated Article 370 and integrated Kashmir with the mainstream of the country. PM Modi-led government made the country safe by destroying Left Wing Extremism and terrorism. Making Narendra Modi the Prime Minister means giving a comprehensive and befitting reply to Pakistan, connecting crores of youth of the country with the world and taking the country's economy to third place," HM Shah said.

The Home Minister said that on one side there is PM Modi, who has dedicated every moment of his life to the service of the country. On the other hand, the leaders of the INDIA bloc have come together with the sole aim of promoting their heirs.

"Only PM Modi-led government can guarantee the development and security of the people. This election is important. The people have to decide in whose hands the country will be safe and prosperous. This is a battle between the Congress-INDIA bloc, who have committed scams worth Rs 12 lakh crore and PM Narendra Modi, who has not had a single charge of corruption in his entire political career," HM Shah added.

He said that Deputy Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the MahaYuti government have done the job of making Maharashtra the favoured destination in the country.

Assuring that only Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and PM Modi would take the country and Maharashtra forward, HM Shah urged the voters to elect Savara from Palghar.