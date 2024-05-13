Desert Sand Is Unsuitable For Construction

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The countries of Central Africa, surprisingly enough, areexperiencing a serious shortage of yellow construction sand, Azernews reports.

Although sand reserves in deserts are measured in millions oftons, construction sand is very expensive in many Africancountries. The reason for this is that the desert sand isunsuitable for construction, Azernews reports.

Since the sand of the desert is constantly being moved by thewind, the garnet becomes dusty and "polished". Also, the size ofsuch grains of sand is almost the same.

In construction, it is necessary to have grains of sand ofdifferent sizes so that there are few pores. For this reason, youcannot use desert sand in construction.

Currently, chemists and engineers are looking for ways to makeconcrete from desert sand. The reason is that the resources of thedesert are plentiful and cheap.