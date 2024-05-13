Kuleba, Serbian Foreign Minister Discuss Both Countries' EU Integration

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Foreign Ministers of Ukraine and Serbia, Dmytro Kuleba and Marko Đurić, discussed in Belgrade ways to develop bilateral cooperation and the integration of both countries into the EU.
The head of Ukrainian diplomacy said this in a post on the social media platform X , Ukrinform reports.
“In Belgrade, Foreign Minister Marko Đurić and I discussed ways to develop our bilateral cooperation. Minister Đurić expressed his support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. I reciprocated with regard to Serbia. We also discussed both countries' EU integration,” Kuleba posted. Read also:
As reported by Ukrinform, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba is in Belgrade as part of the visit of First Lady Olena Zelenska to Serbia.
