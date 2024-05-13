               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuleba, Serbian Foreign Minister Discuss Both Countries' EU Integration


5/13/2024 10:08:49 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Foreign Ministers of Ukraine and Serbia, Dmytro Kuleba and Marko Đurić, discussed in Belgrade ways to develop bilateral cooperation and the integration of both countries into the EU.

The head of Ukrainian diplomacy said this in a post on the social media platform X , Ukrinform reports.



“In Belgrade, Foreign Minister Marko Đurić and I discussed ways to develop our bilateral cooperation. Minister Đurić expressed his support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. I reciprocated with regard to Serbia. We also discussed both countries' EU integration,” Kuleba posted.

Read also: Olena Zelenska on visit to Serbia

As reported by Ukrinform, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba is in Belgrade as part of the visit of First Lady Olena Zelenska to Serbia.

Photo: Х /
Dmytro Kuleba

MENAFN13052024000193011044ID1108206446


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search