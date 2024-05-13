Official: Azerbaijan's Economic Progress Hinges On Competitive Market Dynamics

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Mammad Abbasbeyli, head of the State Service for Antimonopolyand Consumer Market Control under the Ministry of Economy,underscored the pivotal role of competition in elevatingAzerbaijan's economy to global standards at the Summit of SupplyChain Leaders, Azernews reports.

Highlighting that economic stability rests on fostering afiercely competitive environment, Abbasbeyli emphasised thepotential of such an environment to fuel entrepreneurship.

"Azerbaijan has taken significant strides towards this goal, the Competition Code has been adopted in our country, andimportant steps are being taken in the direction of improving thebusiness environment and transparency. Competition is an importantfactor in turning Azerbaijan's economy into a world-class economyand ensuring that small companies reach the level of majorcompanies," he stated.

Abbasbeyli further noted the inclusion of nine companies inAzerbaijan's registry of unreliable suppliers this year, barringthem from government procurement for up to three years.

"I urge these blacklisted companies not to perceive this aspunitive but as an opportunity for self-improvement. This periodshould be utilised to rectify deficiencies and enhance operationalefficacy," he added.

Abbasbeyli also highlighted the increased activity ofAzerbaijani companies in tenders for operations in liberated areas mentioned that the number of companies participating incompetitions held in the territories freed from occupation rangesbetween 12 and 17.

"This is a very positive development. We are encouraged by theinterest in activities in the liberated areas. We anticipatefurther growth in this activity, which will in turn inspire otherentrepreneurs to engage in this direction.

Abbasbeyli stated that the total value of state procurement inAzerbaijan for this year is projected to reach nearly 8 billionmanats. He highlighted that last year saw an 11.3% increase instate procurement compared to 2022, amounting to 7 billion, 545.5million manats.

"We anticipate further growth this year, with significantadvancements in electronic procurement," he added. Abbasbeyli saidthat with procurement now fully electronic, its volume for thisyear is expected to be 100%.

It should be noted that on May 13, 2024, the Summit of SupplyChain Leaders is being held for the first time in Azerbaijan. Thepurpose of this event, organised in Baku, is to facilitate theexchange of knowledge and experiences in supply chain developmentand management, identify cost-effective solutions for supply chainprocesses, and introduce digital tools aimed at streamliningprocurement processes and enhancing efficiency.

The event has attracted participation from up to 600professionals, including supply and purchasing managers,manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers, retailers, and consumersfrom both the public and private sectors.