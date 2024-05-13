(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



data-text="Cleanbed Offers Free Home Cleaning Sessions" data-link=" Offers Free Home Cleaning Sessions" class="whatsapp">Shar SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 May 2024 - Cleanbed, a mattress cleaning company in Singapore , is delighted to announce a special limited-time offer to rejuvenate living spaces. With the exclusive Limited Sales Offer, customers can now enjoy a complimentary cleaning session for two items of choice from a selection including mattresses, carpets, sofas, and curtains. They're offering just 25 slots for this extraordinary opportunity starting from 13th May.



'We understand the importance of maintaining a clean and healthy environment in homes. Over time, dust, allergens, and bacteria can accumulate in mattresses, carpets, sofas, and curtains, impacting not only the appearance but also the overall well-being of health. That's why we're committed to providing top-notch cleaning services that not only restore freshness but also promote a healthier living environment,' says Adrian Lim, CEO of Cleanbed.

Booking a complimentary cleaning session is easy. Simply contact us today to secure a slot and discuss cleaning preferences. The friendly staff will guide through the process and help choose the two items that matter most.

Hashtag: #mattresscleaning #carpetcleaning #sofacleaning #curtaincleaning







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Cleanbed:

Cleanbed is a



cleaning solution provider based in Singapore, offering a wide range of professional cleaning solutions for residential and commercial clients. From mattress cleaning to



carpet cleaning ,



sofa cleaning , and



curtain cleaning , Cleanbed is dedicated to creating cleaner and healthier living and working spaces tailored to each client's unique needs.

For more information or to book your complimentary cleaning session, visit our website at



.

Cleanbed