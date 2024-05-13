Western Defense Industry To Surpass Russia, Says US Defense Official

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Lieutenant General Steven L. Basham, deputy commander of the US European Command, recently asserted that the Western defense industry will soon outpace Russia's production capabilities.



He highlighted that Russia's military growth relies heavily on economic strain and support from Iran and North Korea.



Speaking at the“Transatlantic Security After 75 Years of NATO” event, hosted by the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, Basham underscored the rapid acceleration of Western defense capabilities.



He noted that the ongoing conflict in Ukraine allows the West to enhance its industrial base, gaining a strategic advantage over Russia.









Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Western defense industries have faced scrutiny. This is due to diminished capacities over the past decades, influenced by political decisions.













Despite Basham's positive outlook, Europe, the US, and their allies still struggle to meet the soaring demand driven by conflicts in Ukraine and Israel.



Basham pointed out Russia's shift from a defense exporter to an importer of equipment and technology, primarily from China.



This shift highlights Russia 's challenges with its own military hardware, increasingly relying on Chinese aid to compensate.



Discussing US support for Kyiv, Basham emphasized that American national defense begins far from its borders.



He noted Ukraine's consistent plea for steadfast support is being fulfilled, stressing the need to effectively communicate this to the American public.

US Resumes Military Aid to Ukraine

US military aid to Ukraine was paused for several months, affecting both the defense industry and Ukrainian frontline capabilities.



The recent approval of $60 billion in assistance aims to improve Ukraine's defense situation, reflecting a significant commitment to their struggle.



Basham also stressed NATO's importance, warning that Russia would not stop in Ukraine unless confronted there.



In addition, He affirmed the growing strength and resolve of the US and its allies against Russian aggression.









He further emphasized the significance of US military presence in Europe.



He stated that consistent engagement with allies is crucial for integration and effective campaigning, reinforcing US commitment to NATO.

















Lastly, Basham addressed the global threat posed by China. He noted its harmful influence in Europe, particularly in the space and cyber domains.









Like Russia, China poses a significant global challenge, necessitating vigilant countermeasures by the West.

MENAFN13052024007421016031ID1108205321