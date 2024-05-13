(MENAFN) In response to ongoing setbacks in its conflict with Russia, the Ukrainian government is preparing for a significant overhaul of its conscription system, signaling a shift towards a full mobilization effort. Defense Ministry spokesman Dmitry Lazutkin emphasized the necessity for sacrifices from all sectors of Ukrainian society to effectively combat Russian aggression.



Lazutkin's remarks, made during an interview with Espresso TV on Saturday, highlighted the impending changes set to take effect with the implementation of harsh reforms starting May 18. He emphasized that the traditional divide between frontline fighters and civilians leading peaceful lives would soon come to an end.



The urgency for mobilization stems from the dire need to replenish Ukrainian forces, which have suffered significant casualties since the conflict erupted in February 2022. According to Russian estimates, nearly half a million Ukrainian soldiers have been lost, with over 111,000 casualties recorded in 2024 alone, as stated by Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu.



President Vladimir Zelensky recently enacted amendments to conscription rules aimed at streamlining the drafting process and imposing stricter measures on draft dodgers. These changes include lowering the draft age to 25, automating draft notices, expanding the authority of enlistment officers, and imposing penalties on those avoiding military service.



The impending full mobilization represents a significant escalation in Ukraine's response to the ongoing conflict, reflecting the gravity of the situation and the government's determination to confront Russian aggression.

