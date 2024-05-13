Nigerian authorities identify 50 illegal oil refining sites in Niger Delta

(MENAFN) Authorities in Nigeria have disclosed that they have identified 50 facilities engaged in the illicit refining of crude oil, a practice that poses significant environmental and economic risks. Rear Adm. John Okeke, the spokesperson for Operation Safe Delta, which is actively addressing issues in the country's oil-rich Niger Delta region, emphasized that the military's operations against oil smugglers are ongoing. These efforts aim to curb the illegal activities that have long plagued the region and contributed to the theft and smuggling of substantial quantities of oil.



According to Okeke, substantial amounts of stolen oil have been confiscated as part of these operations. The illicit trade in stolen oil not only undermines Nigeria's economy but also exacerbates environmental degradation and poses serious security challenges. The prevalence of oil theft in Nigeria has reached alarming levels, prompting concerns about its adverse impact on the country's economic stability and overall development.



Nigerian Senator Ned Nwoko has previously raised alarm over the staggering losses incurred by the country as a result of increased oil theft and attacks on pipelines. He revealed that Nigeria suffered losses exceeding USD3 billion in 2023 alone due to these illicit activities, highlighting the urgent need for decisive action to address this pressing issue.



Nigeria, boasting approximately 37 billion barrels in proven oil reserves, holds a significant position in the global oil industry. As one of the top 15 crude oil-producing countries worldwide, Nigeria ranks eighth in terms of proven oil reserves and sixth in terms of oil exports. However, the country's oil-rich Delta region, where the majority of its oil fields are located, remains plagued by persistent security challenges. Armed groups frequently carry out sabotage activities in oil fields, leading to conflicts, kidnappings, and other violent incidents, further complicating efforts to ensure stability and sustainable development in the area.

