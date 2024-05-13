Egypt's chemical industries sector becomes 3rd-largest export contributor in Q1 2024

(MENAFN) Data released by the Ministry of Industry and Trade highlights the significant role played by Egypt's chemical industries sector, positioning it as the third-largest contributor to the country's merchandise exports during the initial quarter of 2024. This underscores the sector's growing importance within the nation's industrial landscape and its substantial impact on economic growth.



During the period from January to March 2024, Egypt's chemical exports amounted to an impressive USD1.445 billion, showcasing the sector's resilience and capacity for generating substantial export revenues. This performance underscores its potential as a key driver of Egypt's trade balance and economic stability.



Looking ahead, the Export Council for Chemical Industries and Fertilizers has set ambitious targets for the sector, aiming to achieve exports worth USD9 billion by the end of the year. This forecast, coupled with an anticipated growth rate averaging 10 percent, reflects the council's confidence in the sector's ability to sustain robust growth and contribute significantly to the country's economic development.



In pursuit of these goals, the Council is focused on expanding the sector's presence in new markets, both regionally and internationally, throughout 2024. By diversifying export destinations and tapping into emerging market opportunities, the sector aims to enhance its global competitiveness and solidify its position as a leading player in the chemical and fertilizer industry.



Key target markets for Egypt's chemical and fertilizer exports include Africa, Latin America, Europe, and several Arab countries, where there is considerable demand for these products. By strategically targeting these markets and leveraging their potential, the sector seeks to capitalize on new growth opportunities and drive further expansion in the coming years.

MENAFN13052024000045015839ID1108205106