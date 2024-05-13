Sennheiser Middle East appoints Avientek as Distribution Partner for Sennheiser Business Communications Portfolio in the Middle East and Africa.

(MENAFN- The Revelation Consultancy DMCC) DUBAI, UAE- 13th May 2024 — Sennheiser Middle East, an award-winning global manufacturer of trusted premium audio solutions, has appointed Avientek, a leading value-added distributor of Audio Visual and Unified Communications, as their new distribution partner for the Business Communications portfolio in the Middle East and Africa.



This strategic partnership is set to complement Sennheiser’s existing and valued distribution partners. Avientek's Microsoft MRPP status will be leveraged to bring additional focus to Sennheiser Middle East's offerings in the modern hybrid workplace for corporate customers and blended learning and campus-wide solutions for higher education.



Avientek will open new opportunities in the Unified Communications channel with their complementary vendors and channel partner relationships, offering solution design, sales consultancy, logistics, and integrated marketing services to their partner network.



"We are excited to welcome Avientek as our new partner," said Mig Cardamone, Sales Director for Sennheiser Middle East. "Their extensive experience in the Audio Visual and Unified Communications industry, combined with their Microsoft MRPP status, makes them an ideal partner to help us expand our reach for our Business Communications portfolio of products in the Middle East and Africa. This partnership will enable us to offer corporate customers and educational institutions innovative and high-quality audio solutions that meet the demands of today's hybrid workplace and blended learning environments."



Avientek is known for its comprehensive solutions and extensive partner network across Audio Visual and Unified Communications channels. The company has a strong foothold in significant market segments and a well-established presence in the Middle East and Africa, making it the right choice to distribute Sennheiser's Business Communications portfolio across these regions.



"We are delighted to partner with Sennheiser Middle East and add their premium Business Communications solutions to our distribution portfolio," said VM Manu, Director for Avientek. "This partnership aligns with our commitment to provide our customers with world-class audio solutions that enhance their communication and collaboration experiences. We look forward to leveraging our Microsoft MRPP status to further strengthen Sennheiser's presence in the modern hybrid workplace and higher education sectors."



The partnership between Sennheiser Middle East and Avientek is expected to usher in a new era of audio solutions for businesses and educational institutions, tailored to suit the evolving needs of the modern hybrid workplace and blended learning environments.







