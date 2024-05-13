UDST Launches Seven New Degree Programmes

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) announced the launch of seven new programmes that were created to address the market needs and contribute to economic growth in Qatar and the world.

The list of programmes includes a Master of Science in Process Safety launched at the College of Engineering and Technology. A Bachelor of Science in Nursing with three tracks at the College of Health Sciences. The first one admits students who are high school graduates, the second one admits registered nurses with a diploma to pursue their bachelor's degree and the third one is dedicated for licensed practical nurses who wish to pursue their Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

The College of Computing and Information Technology is offering a Master of Science in Artificial Intelligence and Cognitive Cybersecurity in addition to a combined Arabic and English track in the Bachelor of Science in Digital Communication and Media Production. The College of Business is offering a Bachelor of Business Administration in Logistics and Supply Chain Management and a Master of Science in Digital Marketing and Entrepreneurship.

All new programmes are available for the Fall 2024 semester and are open for admission.

Dr. Salem Al Naemi, President of UDST, said:“The University has launched its new programmes after a comprehensive field study that brings together specialists, leaders from the industry and the academic world to develop curricula and courses that prepare students not only for the current job market needs but also for future demands. We are also pleased to witness the awareness that the new generation and their parents have about the importance of applied education. Our students learn in simulated environments and get the chance to experience the professional world through our partners' network as well. It is through a critical and integrative learning experience that UDST builds graduates with employable skills.”

The university has highlighted the importance of these programmes in various aspects. The Master of Science in Process Safety programme was developed after a field study showed a significant demand for graduates and specialists in process safety, particularly following Qatar's largest expansion in its history for the production of liquefied natural gas. The programme addresses the need to build local capacity to manage these massive expansions.

Additionally, the Bachelor of Science in Nursing programme was created in response to the substantial global and local demand for nurses, estimated at about 5.9 million worldwide. It contributes to providing more nurses and upgrading the skills of current nurses by enhancing their credentials from Practical Nurse to Registered Nurse and increasing their academic qualifications from diploma-prepared RN to Bachelor-prepared RN. The Master of Science in Artificial Intelligence and Cognitive Cybersecurity programme has been designed within the framework of Qatar Vision 2030. The country is adopting emerging technologies and extensive digital transformation initiatives through its national programmes, necessitating specialists in this field to address the workforce market gap in AI and enhance cybersecurity specialists' capabilities.

The Bachelor of Business Administration in Logistics and Supply Chain Management with a concentration in Marine Logistics aims to produce specialists capable of addressing modern challenges in the broad logistics sector, including maritime logistics. It integrates core business administration principles such as HR, Marketing, Accounting, and Finance, with a particular focus on the maritime field.

The Master of Science in Digital Marketing and Entrepreneurship focuses on key business skills related to technology, business research, design thinking, and innovation. It includes courses like Strategic Marketing Management, Digital Media, Entrepreneurial Marketing, Strategic Brand Management, and more.

And, the combined Arabic and English track in the Bachelor of Science in Digital Communication and Media Production is designed to respond to the needs of Qatar media market to attract more Qatari students and to equip graduates with the necessary skills to deploy the latest digital technologies in media production.