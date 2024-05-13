Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Allu Arjun, Jr NTR, Chiranjeevi Cast Early Morning Votes - WATCH

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Celebrity actors Allu Arjun and Jr NTR exercised their voting rights early this morning, May 13, in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Both stars were among the early birds at their respective polling booths in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. While Allu Arjun arrived solo, Jr NTR was accompanied by his wife, Lakshmi Pranathi, and mother, Shalini Nandamuri. Videos capturing the actors standing in queues at their polling stations have swiftly circulated on social media platforms.

Jr NTR and his family cast their votes at the Obul Reddy Public School in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, while Allu Arjun, surrounded by security personnel, skipped the queue and stood at the forefront upon his arrival at the polling booth. He was seen warmly greeting the voters in his ward.





After casting his vote, Allu Arjun addressed the media, emphasizing the importance of voting responsibly. He clarified his political neutrality, stating, "I am not affiliated with any party. I will support those close to me." He also mentioned his prior commitment to support a friend's political campaign, indicating his support for YSRCP candidate Ravi Chandra Kishore Reddy.

Meanwhile, Jr NTR is currently engrossed in the shooting of director Koratala Siva's much-anticipated film, 'Devara'. The movie, slated to release in two parts, with the first installment hitting theaters in September, is in its final shooting phase. Additionally, Jr NTR has commenced shooting for his Bollywood debut, 'War 2', alongside Hrithik Roshan, after a recent trip to Mumbai.

Allu Arjun is immersed in the filming of 'Pushpa: The Rule', directed by Sukumar, scheduled for a theatrical release on August 15, 2024. Despite his busy schedule, he found time to extend support to his friend, Ravi Chandra Kishore Reddy, leading to a case being filed against him and a YSRCP MLA for alleged poll code violations.