Internet connectivity disrupts in East Africa due to SEACOM, EASSy cable problems

(MENAFN) On Sunday, a significant disruption hit internet access across East Africa, stemming from damage to vital underwater cables. NetBlocks, an organization specializing in monitoring internet networks, disclosed the extent of the disruption, pinpointing Tanzania and the French territory of Mayotte in the Indian Ocean as the hardest-hit areas. However, the repercussions rippled across a broader swath of the region, affecting countries like Mozambique, Malawi, Burundi, Somalia, Rwanda, Uganda, Comoros, and Madagascar, with even Sierra Leone in West Africa experiencing some degree of impact.



The root cause of this disruption was traced back to malfunctions afflicting the SEACOM and EASSy marine cable systems, crucial conduits for internet connectivity in the region. The Tanzanian Minister of Information and Technology shed light on the situation, attributing the malfunctions to issues in the cables linking Mozambique with South Africa.



The outage underscored the vulnerability of internet infrastructure in the region, highlighting the dependence on these underwater cables for seamless connectivity. As efforts to rectify the situation unfold, stakeholders are confronted with the task of not only restoring access but also fortifying the resilience of these critical communication arteries against future disruptions.

MENAFN13052024000045015682ID1108204489